Colorado hunter banned from 48 states after poaching spree

“Mr. Kapu’s crimes against wildlife are the essence of what defines a poacher by taking wildlife without regard for the laws protecting them,” Cooley said. “Iniki Kapu is viewed as a serious threat to Colorado’s wildlife, and his violations are among the worst. The severity and level of indifference for wildlife in this case are rarely seen and cannot be tolerated.”

Kapu did not participate in the hearing on his hunting privileges but can appeal his suspension, Parks and Wildlife said. He has 35 days to appeal the decision.

It’s not known if Kapu has a lawyer. He was represented in his most recent criminal case by a lawyer from the state public defender’s office, which does not allow attorneys to comment on cases.

Frank McGee, an agency wildlife manager in Colorado Springs, said this should be a warning to anyone considering poaching in the state.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife aggressively pursues anyone who illegally takes wildlife. When you poach, you are stealing from all residents of Colorado,” he said. “And your acts are an insult to all the hunters who follow the rules, who buy the licenses that pay for wildlife management, who respect the hunting seasons and abide by principles of fair chase.”

