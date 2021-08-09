Colorado husband accused of killing wife appears in court

The courtroom was kept at limited capacity because of coronavirus concerns. Everyone was required to wear masks and people in the gallery were asked to maintain 3 feet (1 meter) of social distancing. Members of the public who wanted a seat lined up in front of the courthouse well before the doors opened at 8 a.m. Some wore T-shirts in support of Suzanne Morphew and shook their heads when defense attorneys questioned witnesses.

Attorneys and prosecutors used a projector to display video and photos during the hearing. Body camera footage showed that investigators found Suzanne Morphew's bicycle down a short but steep ravine off a county road. In the video, officers walk around the bike through rugged terrain, calling her name, and note that the bike showed no apparent damage.

A 130-page court document containing details of the evidence that led to Morphew's arrest in May has been sealed despite opposition from news media organizations so the hearing is expected to provide the first look at the case against him.

Besides being charged with killing his wife around May 10, 2020, which was Mother's Day, Morphew is also accused of submitting a fraudulent vote on his wife’s behalf for then-President Donald Trump in November’s election.