Colorado judge maintains charges for Dane accused in fire

Joergensen is charged with 349 counts of arson and has been held in jail for more than two and a half years.

Several experts have found that he is unable to participate in a trial and help his defense lawyers because of detachment from reality.

Doctors have said Joergensen could possibly become well enough to be tried if he took medication but that he has refused. Joergensen's defense lawyers have argued he will not take medication because his delusions cause him to believe he is well.

Joergensen's jail psychiatrist, Dr. Jonathan Thiele, has said medication would have a “50-50” chance of working within two to six months but that Joergensen's symptoms could return if he is returned to jail and again refuses to take medication.

According to court documents, Joergensen told police he had started a fire on June 27, 2018, to burn trash on land where he was living in a camper despite a ban on open fires because of the dry conditions but later said he had been grilling in a permanent fire pit.

He said he woke up from a nap, saw a fire burning in sage brush and burned himself as he tried to put it out.

The wildfire burned more than 156 square miles (404 square kilometers) east of Fort Garland, about 205 miles (330 kilometers) south of Denver.

