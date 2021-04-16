Colorado lawmaker: Slavery policy didn't impugn humanity

“We talk about the root of the Constitution, we talk about the values and ideals in them, but I have to say as someone who was recognized as three-fifths, we do need to understand each other when we talk about these things,” Bacon said.

“At the end of the day, we have to understand how rules and policies affect everyone — whether I could be considered a full whole person, as a woman be allowed to vote, as a black woman be allowed to vote without paying," she added.

Hanks called her statements “wholly false" and said "the three-fifths issue is long settled.”

“She is five-fifths in today’s society. I am five-fifths. You are five-fifths. And that was my point. And the point was to kind of talk about the Three-Fifths Compromise of 1787, not 2021," Hanks said.

Asked about his comments on Rep. Lynch’s name, Hanks said he figured the lawmaker was embarrassed that Hanks was called by the wrong name “so I was trying to put him at ease.”

“But it did make a very interesting confluence for racists and baiters to turn it into an opportunity to create a little more strife and division,” he said.