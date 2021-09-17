Colorado man accused of killing wife heads to trial

“Is it possible Mr. Morphew would be convicted? Yes,” the judge said. “Is it fairly likely he would be convicted? ... This case could go either way in front of a jury.”

He outlined three possible scenarios: Barry Morphew killed his wife, someone else killed her or she disappeared on her own.

During a preliminary hearing in August, investigators said Suzanne Morphew had an affair with a man for two years. Prosecutors also presented text messages between her and a friend from 2019 and 2020 in which she complained that her husband was picking fights and putting their children in the middle.

Meanwhile, Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent Joseph Cahill testified during the preliminary hearing that a partial DNA profile created from male DNA left on Suzanne Morphew’s glovebox matched profiles developed in unsolved sexual assault cases in Chicago, Phoenix and Tempe, Arizona. DNA from Barry Morphew was not found in the DNA sample, according to his lawyers.

Barry Morphew also is charged with tampering with a human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon and attempting to influence a public servant.

Judge Murphy decided to unseal the arrest affidavit by noon Monday, saying, “The meat of this case has been heard by the public.” Morphew entered a not guilty plea, and his trial is set to begin May 3.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KUSA-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0