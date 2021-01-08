Colorado officers won’t be charged for detaining Black girls

“There’s no excuse why you didn’t handle it a different type of way,” Gilliam previously told KUSA-TV. “You could have even told them, ‘Step off to the side, let me ask your mom or your auntie a few questions so we can get this cleared up.’ There was different ways to handle it.”

Police are instructed to draw their guns and put people on the ground when dealing with a suspected stolen car, but Police Chief Vanessa Wilson has said they should have changed course after Gilliam said the car was not stolen and that she had children inside. Wilson also ordered an internal investigation.

Meanwhile, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser opened a grand jury investigation into McClain's death as part of his probe of the case that started last summer.

“The grand jury is an investigative tool that has the power to compel testimony from witnesses and require production of documents and other relevant information that would otherwise be unavailable,” Weiser said in a statement.

Police stopped McClain as he walked home on Aug. 29, 2019, after a 911 caller reported someone wearing a ski mask and waving his hands. His family said McClain wore the mask because he had a blood condition that caused him to get cold easily.