alert

Colorado shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges; Twitter reinstates Greene; weekly religion roundup | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest version of Hot off the Wire:

  • The man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is being held on murder and hate crimes charges.
  • Elon Musk's Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was banned in January for violating the platform's COVID misinformation policies at the time.
  • Get the latest entertainment and religion news with weekly roundups.

For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes.

Watch Now: World Cup helps Ukrainians forget about war, and more of today's top videos

The World Cup is helping Ukrainians forget about the ongoing war with Russia, a bartender describes the mass shooting inside a Colorado LGBTQ club, and more of today's top videos.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Games help Ukrainians forget about ongoing conflict

FRANCE 24's Luke Shrago reports from Odesa, Ukraine.

'I knew we were next': Bartender tells of Colorado club shooting horror

  • Updated
As barman Michael Anderson cowered on the patio of a nightclub, hiding from the gunman who was killing his friends and colleagues, he was conv…

Some escape historic snowfall just in time for Thanksgiving week

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the snow removal is ongoing. He says that it’s more than just a plowing operation; crews are using h…

This air taxi could ferry you to the airport by 2025 for the cost of an Uber

  • Updated
This is “Midnight” the air taxi of the near future. Buzz60's Tony Spitz has the details. 

Everything you need to know about the World Cup 2022

  • Updated
On November 20, one of the most highly-anticipated World Cups in recent memory is scheduled to begin. This is everything you need to know head…

These ‘butterfly bots’ are possibly the fastest swimming robots of their size ever built

  • Updated
They’re quick and they have no motor at all.

Toyota unveils sleek new Prius

  • Updated
Toyota has unveiled the all-new Prius for the first time globally.

Kyiv marks Maidan anniversary: Nine years since anti-Russia protests

  • Updated
It has been nine years since demonstrations in Ukraine's capital Kyiv sent its Kremlin-backed president into exile in Russia.

