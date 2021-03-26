Colorado shooting suspect passed check in legal gun purchase

An arrest affidavit said Alissa bought a Ruger AR-556 pistol, which resembles an AR-15 rifle with a slightly shorter stock.

Alissa, who lived in Arvada, was born in Syria in 1999, came to the U.S. as a toddler and later became a U.S. citizen, according to two law enforcement officials. He would need to be a citizen to buy a gun. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Dougherty, the district attorney, said Friday that the FBI and other agencies were looking into the background of Alissa and the victims and didn’t yet have information to share.

The AR-15-style gun was recovered inside the supermarket and is believed to have been used in the attack, said a law enforcement official briefed on the shooting who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Alissa made his first court appearance Thursday, where his public defender asked for the mental health evaluation but provided no details about Alissa's mental health. He is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder over shots fired at a police officer who was not hurt.