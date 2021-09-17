Colorado STEM school shooter sentenced to life in prison

Wearing handcuffs, a red-and-white-striped prison suit and a blue face mask, Erickson displayed virtually no emotion during the hearing except for blowing his nose into his mask after sentencing. He also appeared briefly emotional as his parents, sister and grandfather told him they loved him in their testimony.

“I don’t think there is anything I can say to you, Mr. Erickson, that would make any difference," the judge said, recounting how the shootings had devastated not only the lives of those at the school and their families but well beyond the suburban Douglas County community where the school is located.

Slade also said Erickson, who declined to speak Friday, never attempted to explain why he did what he did — leaving a gaping hole in a community seeking at least some sense of partial closure.

“I don’t believe, Mr. Erickson, at least for now, that it makes a difference to you,” the judge said. “So what you do the rest of your life in prison, that's not on me. It's on you.”

McKinney, who was 16 and a juvenile at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to life last year but could become eligible for parole after about 20 years in prison under a program for juvenile offenders.