Columbus mayor requests federal probe of police force

Critics of police use of force and witnesses of the shooting — including Bryant's father and grandmother — have demanded to know why the officer didn't use other tactics to stop Bryant short of shooting her, such as deploying a stun gun.

But many use of force experts and even some civil rights attorneys have said the officer followed his training and may have saved the girl Bryant was attacking. The national Fraternal Order of Police called the shooting “an act of heroism, but one with tragic results.”

Events leading to the shooting began late in the afternoon after someone in Bryant's foster home — it's still unclear who — called 911 and said someone was trying to stab people in the house.

Reardon, who has been on the force since December 2019, was dispatched minutes later.

“Hey, what’s going on?” Reardon asked upon exiting his vehicle.

In the next 11 seconds, Bryant was seen charging at 20-year-old Shai-Onta Lana Craig-Watkins with a kitchen knife and then moving on to 22-year-old Tionna Bonner before Reardon yelled, “Get down!” and fired four consecutive shots into Bryant’s chest.