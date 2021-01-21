Columbus, Ohio, to spend $4.5M to improve police bodycams

Additional bodycam footage released in ensuing days showed that no responding officers rendered aid to Hill as he lay on a garage floor, moaning.

As a result, Ginther said, the city will spend millions to update the body-worn cameras of Columbus city police first bought in 2016 to ensure the city has the footage when it needs it the most. The new cameras, set to be released this year, will record without needing officers to activate them.

The cameras will also produce better resolution and clarity through wireless technology that will sync with the new dashboard cameras, which are being installed right now, Ginther said.

The improved bodycams will automatically activate when an officer exits a cruiser on a priority call, as well as be available if a use-of-force case occurs during a nonemergency call, like the one that led to Hill's death.

The bodycam changes will not be instituted in the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, which does not currently require bodycams for its officers. But the department will be covered by the City Council's plans for a law that would ensure officers use body cameras accurately and help victims after they use force on them.