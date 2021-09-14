Column: Making money in boxing means not saying you're sorry

Making money in boxing means never having to say you’re sorry.

Not for allowing Evander Holyfield to risk his life at the age of 58 just to make a few bucks. Certainly not for stealing money from gullible fans for a farce of a pay per view show that would have done terrible damage to the sport if only the sport wasn’t so badly damaged already.

No one was apologizing — at least loud enough to hear — among the crew at Triller Fight Club, a fledging promotional outfit on the fringe of boxing. They managed to get Holyfield licensed in Florida and moved the entire card there on short notice from California after planned headliner Oscar De La Hoya pulled out with what he said was COVID-19.

Holyfield wasn’t apologizing, either, after being credited with landing just one punch before being stopped in the first round by a former MMA fighter. The Real Deal apparently now lives on the edge of reality as he suggested after the fight he wanted another bout — this one against Mike Tyson.

Somewhere else in boxing, though, there was an apology. An apology both rare and heartfelt from a judge who said he messed up.

The best thing about it? It came out of nowhere, like a perfect left hook.