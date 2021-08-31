Column: Two thumbs up for fans making themselves heard

At the BMW Championship, the well lubricated shouted “Patty Ice” as Patrick Cantlay rolled in putt after putt to take down Bryson DeChambeau in a playoff about as compelling as golf can offer.

There was a lot of shouting at Citi Field as well. A lot of booing, too, as Mets fans took out their frustrations only to find the players taking out some frustrations of their own.

Fans are back in almost full force in sports, and that should make everyone happy. They may not always say the things players want them to say, but they make things a lot more fun, whether in the stands at Citi Field or lining the fairways in Maryland.

“The fans were so energized and into every shot,” Cantlay said after finally ending his duel with DeChambeau on the sixth playoff hole. “It’s really nice to have them back.”

They were back Monday in tennis, too, vaccination cards in hand as the U.S. Open began in Queens. A little boisterous, perhaps, but welcomed by players who for too long have been listening to little other than loud grunts and balls hitting rackets.

Former champion Sloane Stephens welcomed them, even as she noticed they were a bit inappropriate by “calling out at random times.”

“We missed all of that,” Stephens said.