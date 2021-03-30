Column: Tyson, Holyfield and a walk down memory lane

The company claimed the telecast was in the top 10 for all pay-per-views, and it’s easy to see why. There was intrigue and entertainment for all age groups in a hybrid boxing/entertainment play that delivered even more than it promised.

The only question is why it took so long to figure it out.

The best thing about the success Triller had is that it serves as a role model that might translate into more opportunities for top fighters to make money. That includes fighters like lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez, who hasn’t proven he can sell on his own but wants to fight only on pay-per-view going forward.

Still, it feels gimmicky and unsustainable. There are only so many YouTubers willing to risk their lives in the ring, and only a handful of aging fighters anyone will pay money to watch.

That’s not to say there isn't value in watching Holyfield and Tyson go at it again, assuming they quit debating a fight and finally get together nearly a quarter century after they last fought. Any fight would be a glorified exhibition like Tyson-Jones, but they do have a history a lot of people remember.