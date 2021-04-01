Column: Woods deserves privacy, but public has right to know

What if Woods had run into someone and killed or badly injured them? It easily could have happened had there been more traffic on the road at the time Woods’ SUV went out of control.

Would the sheriff still keep the reasons of the accident under wraps for privacy reasons?

Presuming, of course, that the cause is really known.

Looking at the black box and taking measurements of the path of the vehicle is one thing. Finding out why Woods was so inattentive to his driving is another.

Was he looking at his phone? Trying to text? Asleep? Or maybe reaching for his coffee as he hurried to an appointment?

And one we won’t know because a day after the crash Villanueva declared it was "purely an accident.’’

Was Tiger on anything?

That’s not a question tossed out simply to raise speculation. There’s a history here, and it’s a recent one.

It was just four years ago that Woods was found passed out in Florida. He was arrested, and a toxicology report later detailed he was under the influence of five different drugs, including painkillers and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.