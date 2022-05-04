Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage, video shows

Video circulating on social media appears to show Dave Chappelle was attacked Tuesday night when a person ran onto the stage during the comedian's performance at the Hollywood Bowl.
It's unclear whether Chappelle was injured, but another video seemingly recorded by someone in the audience appears to show the comedian joking about the incident afterward and continuing with his set.
The motive of the apparent attack is unclear.
CNN has reached out to representatives for Chappelle for comment.
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told
CNN affiliate KABC officers responded to an incident at the Hollywood Bowl around 10:45 p.m., and a man who was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife was taken into custody.
CNN has reached out to the LAPD, the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Hollywood Bowl for more information.
Photos: Dave Chappelle through the years
Comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Laugh Factory in New York City for pre-opening night, Saturday, April 3, 2004.(AP Photo/Stuart Ramson)
STUART RAMSON
Comedian Dave Chappelle, poses for photographs before the start of the Directors Guild of America Honors ceremonies Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2004, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
JULIE JACOBSON
Comedian Dave Chappelle bangs the drums with the Central State Marching band at the local premiere of his new movie "Dave Chappelle's Block Party," at the Regal Cinemas Hollywood 20 in Beavercreek, Ohio, Wednesday, March 1, 2006. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)
TONY TRIBBLE
Howard Bingham, top, stands behind Dave Chappelle, left, and Bingham's longtime friend Muhammad Ali at a reception Friday, May 5, 2006, at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Ky., on the eve of the Kentucky Derby. (AP Photo/Brian Bohannon)
BRIAN BOHANNON
Comedian Dave Chappelle arrives at the Virgin Megastore in Los Angeles to promote the release of his new DVD "Dave Chappelle's Block Party," Tuesday morning, June 13, 2006. (AP Photo/Stefano Paltera)
STEFANO PALTERA
Comedian Dave Chappelle promotes the release of his new DVD "Dave Chappelle's Block Party," at the Virgin Megastore in Los Angeles, on Tuesday morning, June 13, 2006. (AP Photo/Stefano Paltera)
STEFANO PALTERA
Comedian Dave Chappelle, right, poses for photographs with fans during halftime of Game 3 of a Western Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs in Oakland, Calif., Friday, May 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
Dave Chappelle introduces Erykah Badu at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Sunday, July 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Actor and comedian Dave Chappelle attends the 2014 GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Images)
Dan Steinberg
Comedian Dave Chappelle, left, and Soledad O'Brien attend the RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation’s Art for Life Benefit at Fairview Farms in Water Mill on Saturday, July 18, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
Scott Roth
Dave Chappelle, left, and Chris Rock appear backstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles
Comedian Dave Chappelle, left, and James lipton attend the RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation’s Art for Life Benefit at Fairview Farms in Water Mill on Saturday, July 18, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
Scott Roth
Dave Chappelle, left, and Melissa McCarthy present the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Dave Chappelle poses in the press room with the best comedy album award for "The Age of Spin" and "Deep in the Heart of Texas" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
From left, rapper/actor Common, comedian Dave Chappelle and comedian Kevin Hart pose together before the start of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Dave Chappelle attends the 2018 Netflix FYSee Kick-Off Event at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
Dave Chappelle, right, and his daughter Sonal attend the gala for "A Star is Born" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Comedian Dave Chappelle, left, displays his W.E.B. Du Bois Medal as presenter Glenn Hutchins, right, looks on during award ceremonies, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Chappelle and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick are among eight recipients of Harvard University's W.E.B. Du Bois Medals in 2018. Harvard has awarded the medal since 2000 to people whose work has contributed to African and African-American culture. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
Dave Chappelle is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Owen Sweeney
Dave Chappelle, presenter for JAY-Z, speaks during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard
