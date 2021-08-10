Comfort food: Nonprofit gives Americans 100K free lasagnas

Seven families accepted her offer, and others reached out to ask how they could help. That month, ten people signed up to become volunteers, and then 50 more followed as word spread on social media. By October, Lasagna Love had amassed 500 volunteers — originally called “Lasagna Mamas and Papas” — in nearly a dozen states.

Menn, who now lives in Kihei, Hawaii, says the organization went viral “completely by accident.”

Once a volunteer signs up, they get matched with someone in their area requesting lasagna, including vegan or dairy-free versions of the dish. Menn had settled on the Italian dish because several pans could be made at once in an assembly-line style and the ingredients were easily available. Each volunteer has their own recipe, though, some have begun to offer other meals, like Southern creole dishes, as well as chicken, rice and beans.

“It just goes to show there were so many people in the beginning who really, really wanted to help their neighbors, and didn’t know how to do it, and didn’t know how to do it safely,” Menn said. “And they saw this, and latched on to Lasagna Love as an opportunity to really impact their communities in a meaningful way.”