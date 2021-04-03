Coming out of the cave: As life creeps back, some feel dread

“I would not leave my little corridor for days at a time because I could not deal with the pressures of talking to other people,” says Russell, who left notes to remind herself to shower and brush her teeth. “I wasn’t living, that’s for sure.”

Last Month, Russell even waved off family and friends when they tried to plan something small for her birthday last month. “We were forced into isolation,” she says, “and now we've grown accustomed to it.”

Experts say taking small steps over time is one of the most effective treatments. The more patients go to the store or see friends, the more they’ll discover the forgotten enjoyment of social interactions and learn that much of the world is unchanged, making it easier to venture out again. Others may need medication.

Russell, who described herself as “nonfunctional," took some steps in that direction recently. She forced herself to take a terrifying trip to the grocery store. She saw people laughing and talking, and she was inspired.

She started therapy along with an antidepressant. It worked, she says, and within a week things were far better. Now, "I’m up and moving around and I want to start catching up with everybody.”

———

Follow Florida-based Associated Press writer Kelli Kennedy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/kkennedyAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.