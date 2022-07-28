 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify before Congress

  • Updated
  • 0

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders Dan Snyder is set to testify Thursday morning before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct.

A spokesperson for the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform says Snyder will give a deposition virtually and in private.

The spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of the committee: “Snyder has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee’s questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation, without hiding behind non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreements.”

Snyder, who is in Israel, will testify voluntarily after committee members came to an agreement with his legal team on those terms. The committee had previously agreed to have Snyder testify under the terms of a subpoena it had initially issued.

People are also reading…

The committee has the discretion to decide what, if any, information it releases from Snyder’s deposition.

Snyder is testifying a month after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared before the committee via Zoom to discuss Washington's workplace culture and the league's investigation into it. Snyder was invited to testify at the same hearing and, through a lawyer, declined.

The committee launched this investigation last year after the league fined Washington $10 million following its review of workplace misconduct but did not release a written report of attorney Beth Wilkinson's findings.

Washington opened training camp on Wednesday.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four dead at Iowa State Park

Four dead at Iowa State Park

A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts, spawn aliens theory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News