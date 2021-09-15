Committee wants to file own plan in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

“Despite making material modifications to the plan ..., the debtors still wish to go forward with the disclosure statement hearing on September 21,” committee attorneys wrote. “This timeline is wholly inappropriate.”

The judge quickly entered an order indicating that the postponement request will be heard next Tuesday at the time originally set aside for the disclosure statement hearing.

Two of the major changes in the BSA’s new plan are settlement agreements involving one of the organization’s major insurers, The Hartford, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon church.

The Hartford has agreed to pay $787 million into a fund to be established for abuse claimants. The Mormon church, the largest single sponsor of Scout troops before ending its partnership with the BSA early last year, has agreed to contribute $250 million.

In exchange for the payments, both entities would be released from any further liability involving child sex abuse claims filed by men who said they were molested decades ago by scoutmasters and others.

The new plan, for the first time, provides details on proposed cash and property contributions totaling $500 million into the fund from local Boy Scouts councils, which run day-to-day operations for the BSA.