Committee weighs GOP lawmaker role in Oregon Capitol breach

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A half-year after a Republican legislator let violent, far-right protesters into the Oregon State Capitol, a special committee will examine his role and could recommend he be the first member of the House to be expelled in its 160-year history.

Ahead of the inaugural meeting Monday afternoon of the House Special Committee On December 21, 2020, more than 200 people sent written testimony.

Some excoriated Rep. Mike Nearman as a seditionist. Others praised him for letting people into the Capitol, which was closed to the public because of coronavirus safety protocols, saying people should be allowed to attend even though hearings are livestreamed on video.

“Mike Nearman’s behavior ... was abhorrent and anti-democratic," David Alba wrote to the committee. "Furthermore, by aiding and supporting extremists, he has placed people’s lives in danger. He should be removed from office and he is not fit to represent my district."

After video emerged in local news reports Friday showing Nearman choreographing how he would let protesters into the Capitol, pinpointing the door he would open for them and disclosing his cellphone number so protesters could text him, every other Republican member of the House on Monday strongly recommended he step down.