Community 'violence interrupters' work to stem rising crime

“There are other, not widely known programs that are alternatives to police, violence-prevention programs. But there's not a lot of funding for research, so we don't know if they work or not,” she said.

That could be changing.

Interest in community violence prevention has increased dramatically over the past few years, said Charlie Ransford, senior director of science and policy at Cure Violence Global. There's been an influx of requests for help in starting new programs in various cities, and the programs are starting to see significant government funding for the first time.

The current infrastructure bill has $5 billion for community violence initiatives, although that could change.

“It's gone from people not really embracing this to people being fully on board,” he said. “The alternative is a more-policing approach, and we've already tried every angle of more policing.”

Back in Nashville, on the other side of the city, the West Nashville Dream Center isn't a community violence program, but the police still credit it with a role in reducing crime. The center works to build up an impoverished community by providing social services without the red tape.