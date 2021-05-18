Complaint alleges discrimination in woman's home appraisals

A third appraisal — conducted after Duffy did not declare her race in her application and took down all family photos and African American art in her home — came back at $259,000.

“I had a lot of pushback from family, from friends, from friends in real estate who were like maybe that’s just the value of your home, you know — maybe you’re wrong, that there’s nothing nefarious occurring. This is just how things are," she told The Indianapolis Star. “I just felt like, no. Something else is happening here that we’re just not seeing.”

In a statement to the newspaper, Boston said: “My appraisal reports are data-driven. I could care less about culture or sexual orientation. It’s all about bricks and sticks and dirt.”

During her third attempt, Duffy communicated only by email with the appraisal company, which is not identified in the complaints. She also asked the white husband of a friend to sit in on the appraiser’s visit.

In the first two appraisals, comparable sales were pulled from Black neighborhoods more than a mile from Duffy’s home, rather than those nearby that were closer to the specifics of her house, said Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana Executive Director Amy Nelson.