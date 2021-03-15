Complete list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards

Original screenplay: “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Shaka King and Will Berson; “Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung; “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell; “Sound of Metal,” Darius Marder and Abraham Marder; “Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin.

Adapted screenplay: Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”; Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”; Kemp Powers, “One Night in Miami...”; Ramin Bahrani, “The White Tigers.”

Animated feature: “Onward”; “Over the Moon”; “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”; “Soul”; “Wolfwalkers.”

Original score: “Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard; “Mank,'' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross; ”Minari," Emile Mosseri; “News of the World,” James Newton Howard; and "Soul,'' Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste.

Original song: “Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”; “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”; “Io Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”; “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami...”; and “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”