Concerns over Biden's health, What to watch for during tonight's Jan. 6 hearing, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, July 21.

Biden gets COVID

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 today, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus as new variants challenge the nation's efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden was experiencing "mild symptoms" and has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease.

She said Biden "will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.

Find out more here:

Jan. 6 hearings

The Jan. 6 committee returns to prime time this evening with a hearing focusing on three-plus hours during the insurrection at the Capitol when then-President Donald Trump failed to act to stop the violence.

The defeated president's lies about a stolen election drove his supporters to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and despite pleas from aides, allies and even members of his family, Trump did nothing to rein in the mob.

And what was Trump doing at the White House during those 187 minutes of inaction?

One committee member says Trump was "gleefully” watching the riot unfold on television at the White House.

Get the latest here:

Does Joe Biden have cancer?

President Joe Biden’s speech at a former coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts led to widespread claims on social media that he made a significant announcement not about climate change, but about his health.

Conservative politicians and political commentators focused on a clip from Biden’s Wednesday speech, in which he told a story about growing up near Delaware oil refineries, to assert that the president announced that he has cancer.

In response, a White House spokesperson confirmed reports that Biden was referring to previously disclosed skin cancer that was removed before he became president — not announcing a new diagnosis.

Here are the facts:

***

Get more on today's trending topics here:

Amazon acquires One Medical

Kyler Murray's $230.5M contract

Polio