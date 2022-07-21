Concerns over Biden's health, What to watch for during tonight's Jan. 6 hearing, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, July 21.
Biden gets COVID
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 today, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus as new variants challenge the nation's efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden was experiencing "mild symptoms" and has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease.
She said Biden "will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.
Jan. 6 hearings
The Jan. 6 committee returns to prime time this evening with a hearing focusing on three-plus hours during the insurrection at the Capitol when then-President Donald Trump failed to act to stop the violence.
The defeated president's lies about a stolen election drove his supporters to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and despite pleas from aides, allies and even members of his family, Trump did nothing to rein in the mob.
And what was Trump doing at the White House during those 187 minutes of inaction?
One committee member says Trump was "gleefully” watching the riot unfold on television at the White House.
Does Joe Biden have cancer?
President Joe Biden’s speech at a former coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts led to widespread claims on social media that he made a significant announcement not about climate change, but about his health.
Conservative politicians and political commentators focused on a clip from Biden’s Wednesday speech, in which he told a story about growing up near Delaware oil refineries, to assert that the president announced that he has cancer.
In response, a White House spokesperson confirmed reports that Biden was referring to previously disclosed skin cancer that was removed before he became president — not announcing a new diagnosis.
Amazon acquires One Medical
Kyler Murray's $230.5M contract
Polio
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, July 21
Chairman Bennie Thompson opened Thursday’s prime-time hearing of the Jan. 6 committee saying Donald Trump as president did everything “everything in his power to overturn the election.” Thompson said the panel will reconvene in September as the probe continues. This second prime-time hearing is aiming to show a “minute by minute” accounting of Trump’s actions during the grisly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. The panel is delving into the hours that it says Trump did nothing to stop the violence but instead “gleefully” watched on television. It is featuring testimony from two former White House aides.
President Joe Biden plans to propose a steep funding increase for police, hoping to show that Democrats are serious about combating violent crime, despite the move potentially causing backlash from members of his party’s left flank. But a scheduled trip to Pennsylvania to ask Congress to spend $37 billion for fighting and preventing crime was canceled Thursday when Biden tested positive for COVID-19. His proposal is set to include $13 billion to help communities hire and train 100,000 police officers over five years. Biden was going to outline it during a visit to Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. until the White House announced he was experiencing “very mild symptoms” after testing positive.
The World Health Organization is convening its emergency committee to consider for the second time within weeks whether the expanding outbreak of monkeypox should be declared a global crisis. Some scientists say the striking differences between the outbreaks in Africa and in developed countries will complicate any coordinated response and possibly deepen existing inequities between the rich and poor. While African officials say they are already treating the continent's epidemic as an emergency, experts elsewhere say the mild version of monkeypox in Europe and North America makes an emergency declaration unnecessary. Yet while the United States, Britain, Canada and other countries have bought millions of vaccines, none have gone to Africa.
Eyewitnesses to the killings of 17 people by Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are giving heart-wrenching testimony at his penalty trial. A teacher on Wednesday recalled how her student correctly answered a question in her Holocaust studies class moments before gunshots penetrated the glass window of her classroom door. Nicholas Dworet and another student were killed and three of their classmates were wounded. She said all of them were brave. Cruz has pleaded guilty to killing 17 people and wounding another 17. The question before the jury is whether he should be executed or spend his life in prison.
Italy is headed for an early election after its president accepted Premier Mario Draghi’s resignation and decided there was no possibility for cobbling together another government. The election was set for Sept. 25. The demise of Draghi’s coalition and the uncertainty of what Italian voters will decide has dealt a destabilizing blow to the country and Europe amid rising inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine. President Sergio Mattarella said he was resorting to early elections because the lack of support for Draghi also indicated there was no possibility of forming another government that could carry a majority of lawmakers.
Democrats have pushed legislation through the House that would inscribe the right to use contraceptives into law. It's Democrats' latest campaign-season response to concerns that a conservative Supreme Court that’s erased federal abortion rights could go further. House passage sends the measure to the Senate, where it seems likely to die. The push illustrates how Democrats are latching onto their own version of culture war battles to appeal to female, progressive and minority voters. Democrats are casting the court and Republicans as extremists intent on obliterating rights taken for granted for years.
Two men have been indicted in the case of a tractor-trailer rig found with 53 dead or dying migrants inside in San Antonio. A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Antonio says 46-year-old Homero Zamorano Jr. and 28-year-old Christian Martinez, both of Pasadena, Texas, were indicted Wednesday on counts of transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death; and transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in serious injury. The incident happened on a remote San Antonio back road on June 27. Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s Office could authorize prosecutors to seek death penalties.
The two candidates to become Britain’s next prime minister have begun a head-to-head battle for the votes of Conservative Party members who will choose the country’s new leader. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is promising fiscal prudence. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is offering immediate tax cuts to the right-of-center governing party. Sunak and Truss were chosen Wednesday by Conservative lawmakers as finalists to replace Boris Johnson who quit as party leader on July 7 after months of ethics scandals. He remains prime minister until his successor is chosen. The result of the party leadership contest is due on Sept. 5. The contenders face a party that is divided and demoralized after three turbulent years under Johnson.
Federal authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the man who allegedly shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker last year in Hollywood and stole two of the pop star’s French bulldogs. Nineteen-year-old James Howard Jackson was mistakenly released from custody in April and remains missing. Detectives do not believe the thieves initially knew the dogs belonged to the pop star. The motive was supposedly the value of the French bulldogs — which can run into the thousands of dollars. U.S. Marshals, in a statement Monday, say Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous. The reward is for information that leads to his arrest. Representatives for Lady Gaga did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.
William “Poogie” Hart, a founder of the Grammy-winning trio the Delfonics who helped write and sang a soft lead tenor on such classic “Sound of Philadelphia” ballads as “La-La (Means I Love You)” and “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” has died at age 77. His son told The New York Times that Hart died July 14 at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia from complications during surgery. From the late 1960s to the mid 1970s, the Delfonics had six top 40 pop hits and more than a dozen top 20 R&B hits, defined by the rich orchestral arrangements and layered harmonies that made Philadelphia soul as essential to the ’70s as Detroit’s Motown label had been in the previous decade.
Charles Johnson, the former Colorado receiver who won a Super Bowl title with New England in a nine-year NFL career, has died. He was 50. The university confirmed Johnson’s death Wednesday through Heritage High School, the Wake Forest school where he was an assistant athletic director. WNCN-TV in Raleigh reported Wednesday that police found a body in a hotel room Sunday during a welfare check at a Hampton Inn and Suites and that a preliminary investigation indicated no signs of foul play. Johnson was selected 17th overall by Pittsburgh in 1994 and played for the Steelers, Philadelphia, New England and Buffalo. At Colorado, Johnson was a freshman on the Buffaloes’ 1990 national championship team.
Detained WNBA star Brittney Griner was front and center at The ESPYS. Soccer star Megan Rapinoe admonished her fellow athletes for not doing enough to speak out while also encouraging them to support Griner. Griner was arrested in Russia in February after customs officials found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. NBA Finals MVP and show host Stephen Curry joined WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith in calling attention to Griner's plight. Griner's wife attended the show in Hollywood and applauded their comments.