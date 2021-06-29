Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse

She added, "I acknowledge that we are talking about a huge project and a very large assessment. The longer we wait, the higher the bids will be.”

Wodnicki did not immediately respond to phone, email and text messages seeking comment.

Just over two months later and with bids for the work still pending, the 12-story Champlain Towers South building in Surfside came tumbling down early last Thursday. While the structural problems from the 2018 inspection have come under intense scrutiny, no definitive cause has been identified for the collapse that has left at least 11 people confirmed dead and more than 150 unaccounted for.

The Morabito report focused attention on the pool deck, which was found to have waterproofing underneath that had failed and had been laid flat instead of sloping to drain off water. This threatened not only the concrete slab under the pool but also other concrete structural areas.

The inspection was an early part of a process mandated by Miami-Dade County that all buildings undergo recertification — which would include any necessary repairs — once they reach 40 years of age. Champlain Towers South was completed in 1981.