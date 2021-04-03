Confederate symbols prove difficult to remove in many states

Board spokesman Mike Rupert said in a statement that the rule mirrors the process for erecting a “commemorative work” at the Ohio Capitol. He said it was not targeting any monument.

In California, amid racial injustice protests last summer, icons were toppled of Junipero Serra, an 18th century Roman Catholic priest who founded nine of the state's 21 Spanish missions and is credited with bringing Roman Catholicism to the U.S. West. Serra forced Native Americans to stay at the missions after they were converted or face punishment. His statues have been defaced for years by people who said he destroyed tribes and their culture.

California's first Native American assemblyman, James Ramos, wants to replace a statue of Serra at the Capitol. The Democrat said he worked with tribes on replacement options and to bring awareness to “atrocities, genocide and forced labor” endured by Indigenous people during the Spanish missionary period.

“We are bringing that discussion and that voice that was left out of the equation when those monuments were put up to be able to have that voice now in 2021,” Ramos said.