Confusion surrounds vote count in NYC mayoral primary

In the reports initially released Tuesday factoring the full range of voter rankings, Garcia was boosted into second when former presidential candidate Andrew Yang was eliminated in the 10th round of tabulation, then another boost when Wiley was eliminated in the 11th round.

Wiley could still win if she is favored among people who voted by mail.

"I said on election night, we must allow the democratic process to continue and count every vote so that New Yorkers have faith in our democracy and government. And we must all support its results,” Wiley said in an emailed statement.

While elections officials wouldn't say what “discrepancy” they were investigating, vote totals released by the board in the mayor’s race increased by 125,800 votes between election night and Tuesday, even though election officials said that no absentee votes were added.

A small part of that increase was due to input from additional ballot scanning machines not initially counted. Another small part is due to write-in votes being counted. But the majority of it was unexplained by elections officials.

The increase in votes didn't appear to excessively benefit any particular candidate.