Congress, court pressure New York City to fix jails crisis

In one recent incident, Martin said, officers failed to immediately respond as an inmate attempted to hang himself in their sight line some 6 feet away, and an officer walking directly in front of the cell did nothing. Eventually, the guards did notice the man, got him down and he survived, Martin said.

Swain called the guards' behavior “absolutely unacceptable.”

“It is unacceptable to be willfully ignorant of self-harm behavior, to ignore self-harm behavior or signs of it. It needs to be communicated immediately,” Swain said during the three-hour call. “There is no good reason for anybody to think that that’s acceptable. And to the extent anybody misunderstands, that has to be communicated immediately.”

Uniformed personnel at the city's jails has plummeted, from a staff of 10,862 in the 2017 fiscal year to 8,388 in 2021. The guard’s union says 7,600 of staff are correctional officers and the rest are in supervisory roles. At one point in the summer, one-third of guards were out sick or medically unfit to work with inmates, the city said. Additionally, an untold number of guards went AWOL.