Congress, LA take divergent paths after COVID test warning

The company submitted research to support authorization to test individuals without symptoms or exposure to the virus who could self-administer the test without supervision.

“The answer is it works pretty well, but not well enough that it gave the FDA confidence to expand ... authorization to that population,” Klausner said.

He didn’t provide numbers the test's efficacy, but said it didn’t pick up the virus in the later stages in asymptomatic people. He said the FDA's action was a reminder to stick to the intended purpose of the test it approved.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, who embraced Curative and opened testing to everyone last spring when supply was short elsewhere, stood by the company Thursday. He said a third of the city's positive test results have been in asymptomatic people.

“That’s 92,000 people who otherwise might not have known, might have been spreading,” he said. "That has helped us predict those surges in hospitalizations and deaths as a result. To me that proof is in the pudding.”

Admiral Brett Giroir, the Trump administration’s top testing official, said Thursday that his Department of Health and Human Services is working with the congressional physician to find an alternative test for use on Capitol Hill.