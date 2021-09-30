Congress moves to avert shutdown; Spears freed from father; Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

Today is Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TOP STORIES
Congress moves to avert partial government shutdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is moving to avert one crisis while putting off another with the Senate poised to approve legislation that would fund the federal government into early December.
The House is expected to approve the measure following the Senate vote Thursday, preventing a partial government shutdown when the new fiscal year begins Friday.
Democrats were forced to remove a suspension of the federal government's borrowing limit from the bill at the insistence of Republicans. If the debt limit isn't raised by Oct. 18, the country would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Republicans say Democrats have the votes to raise the debt ceiling on their own, and Republican leader Mitch McConnell is insisting that they do so.
Britney Spears freed from father's 'toxic' conservatorship
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has been freed from her father. And she could be freed entirely from court control within weeks.
In a major victory for the pop star, a judge on Wednesday suspended the singer's father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, saying the arrangement “reflects a toxic environment.”
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator. The decision comes months after the Britney Spears pleaded for her father's removal in dramatic court hearings, saying, “I want my life back.”
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, lava fountains form in park
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the most active volcanos on Earth is erupting on Hawaii's Big Island.
Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed Wednesday that an eruption has begun in Kilauea volcano's Halemaumau crater at the volcano's summit.
Webcam footage of the crater showed lava fountains covering the floor of the crater and billowing clouds of volcanic gas were rising into the air. The same area has been home to a large lava lake at various times throughout the volcano's eruptive past.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1962, James Meredith, a Black student, was escorted by federal marshals to the campus of the University of Mississippi, where he enrolled f…
In 1927, Babe Ruth hits his 60th home run of the season to lead the New York Yankees to a 4-2 victory over the Washington Senators. See more s…
