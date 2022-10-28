Congressional balance of power hinges on several key races | Hot off the Wire election preview podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire podcast, we preview the midterm elections that will be held on Nov. 8.

Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight.com is a news site that uses statistical analysis to tell stories about elections and other topics. As of the morning of Oct. 28, FiveThirtyEight ranked the Senate as a toss-up and gave Democrats only a slight edge of maintaining control, winning 53 out of 100 simulations. That’s significantly down from mid-September when the forecast gave Democrats about a 70% chance of holding onto control of the chamber.

FiveThirtyEight’s forecast looks even bleaker in the House of Representatives for Democrats, where the GOP has a roughly 80% chance of taking control of the chamber according to its model. Based on the data, the question isn’t whether Republicans will retake the House, but by how much.

Historically, midterm elections do not favor the incumbent president and with Joe Biden’s disapproval rating at about 53% according to FiveThirtyEight, a red wave in November is not unexpected.

For a portion of the summer, it appeared Democrats might reverse recent trends following the ruling by the Supreme Court to strike down the right to abortion under Roe vs. Wade. However, with prices high and many Americans feeling the pinch in their wallets, voters appear to be favoring Republicans' economic policies.

In the first segment, Associated Press correspondent Ed Donahue hosts a discussion previewing some of the key races that will be decided on Nov. 8. Donahue is joined by AP correspondent Marc Levy, AP national political reporter Meg Kinnard and AP national political reporter Bill Barrow.

In the second segment, we’ll listen to recent news reports covering the midterm elections:

Legal challenges have already begun and the U.S. is warning about foreign efforts to sway voters.

According to a poll, most Americans say voting is vital despite a dour outlook.

President Biden vows abortion legislation is his top priority next year if Democrats retain control of Congress.

Biden recently touted his infrastructure policies.

And Biden’s White House Chief of Staff has been warned about a violation of the Hatch Act.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports