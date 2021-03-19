Congressional Democrats push $50B bill for nonprofits

But supporters say more funding is critical because the needs are still large and it can help with recovery efforts.

Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, said in a statement that the bill “would enable Clubs to continue providing critical community support” and “meet the increased demand and cost for these vital services.”

“Nonprofits support communities in their time of need – it’s time to support them in theirs,” he added.

More than 100 organizations have endorsed the bill, including the National Council of Nonprofits. David Thompson, the group’s vice president of public policy, says the council will push for the bill harder this time around because nonprofits can play a larger role in the economic recovery.

“People who are unemployed can come to work quickly for a nonprofit, get paid, pay their bills and pay into the economy,” he said. “So we see it as a jolt to the economy.”

Companion legislation has been reintroduced in the U.S. House by Congresswoman Linda Sánchez, a Democrat from California.

“Nonprofits have shown considerable grit and resilience over the past year, but they can’t continue to operate as they have,” said Erica Barnhart, the director of the Nancy Bell Evans Center on Nonprofits and Philanthropy at the University of Washington. “It’s simply not sustainable. This funding won’t entirely make up for loss of revenue, but it will be a valuable boost to nonprofits who can take advantage of it.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.