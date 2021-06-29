Congressional leaders urge FCC to perform equity audit

“That’s the law, and having Congress reassert that I think has some utility,” Lloyd said. "I would also say that it is important for the Federal Communications Commission to focus its concerns on whether or not the public is getting the critical information that it needs.”

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in January, directing executive agencies to assess how federal policies have exacted harm upon communities of color. Each agency was tasked with identifying potential barriers that underserved communities and individuals face in trying to access contracting opportunities and also whether new policies, regulations or guidance documents may be necessary to advance equity.

The order also “strongly encouraged” independent agencies, which would include the FCC, to conduct an assessment.

Congresswoman Lawrence said she has had previous conversations with the FCC about representation and she said she’s hopeful the agency will conduct an audit.

“President Biden made that commitment that he is going to really strive to have racial equality, and that includes the FCC because we know some of the policies have been more roadblocks and barriers, instead of being inclusive," Lawrence said.