Congressional report finds toxic metals in baby food brands

“We acknowledge that there is more work to be done, but the FDA reiterates its strong commitment to continue to reduce consumer exposure to toxic elements and other contaminants,” the agency said.

Campbell Soup Co. said it did respond to the subcommittee's questions. In that submission, it noted that the FDA doesn't have standards for heavy metals in baby food. But it said its testing shows that metals in its baby foods are within acceptable limits.

Walmart also said it reached out to the subcommittee, but made clear that any product testing would be managed by its suppliers.

Happy Family Organics said it was disappointed in the report, which it said didn’t make clear that metals and minerals are found in trace amounts in many foods. Happy Family also said the test results it provided in 2019 don’t reflect all of the current products.

Earth’s Best Organics also said the report referenced outdated data. The brand said it removed brown rice from its products, changed other ingredients and expanded testing of finished products after a meeting with the FDA last year. Beech-Nut said it is still reviewing the report, but assured parents its baby food is “safe and nutritious.”

A message seeking comment was left with Gerber.