Congressman: California couple finally escape Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California Republican congressman said Wednesday that he has helped a San Diego area couple who are both in their 80s and are U.S. citizens get out of Afghanistan after they were repeatedly blocked by the Taliban.

Rep. Darrell Issa said in a statement that the couple was on their way home to San Diego County. His office said their names are not being released at the request of the family because their Afghan relatives remain in the country and may be at risk.

“This is a cause for celebration and the result of almost countless hours of work under very difficult conditions,” Issa said in a statement.

Issa's office said the couple tried repeatedly over multiple weeks to get through Taliban checkpoints but were harassed and intimidated, blocking their efforts to board a plane home. The couple’s granddaughter, Zuhal, contacted the Issa district office, to request help. Issa's office said it was also withholding her last name for the same reason it is not identifying her grandparents.

Issa did not give details on how the couple left the country.