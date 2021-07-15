Connecticut diocese files for bankruptcy amid abuse claims

“Hopefully there will be enough money in the total estate that each person will be able to receive 100% compensation,” she said. “But, unfortunately in these situations there usually isn't enough money and so it's more of a question of what percentage of your case value are you going to get?”

The diocese’s parishes, cemeteries, schools and religious orders are not part of the Chapter 11 filing, which is not expected to have a direct impact on the day-to-day operations of those entities or the employment status, salaries and benefits of the diocese's employees or retirees, the bishop said.

“Today’s filing puts all civil actions, judgments, collection activities and related legal actions against the Diocese on hold," according to the statement. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court is expected to set a deadline for individuals and organizations to file financial claims against the diocese.

“The full extent of the Diocese’s liabilities will not be known until after the claim deadline has passed,” according to the statement. The Norwich Diocese was established in 1953. It covers half of the state's eight counties — Middlesex, New London, Tolland and Windham in Connecticut, as well as Fishers Island, New York. The smallest diocese in the state, it has about 228,000 parishioners