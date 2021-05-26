Connecticut fires prison guard over anti-Muslim meme

Reached at his auto detailing business Wednesday, Marlak said he had been cleared of any wrongdoing two years ago following a departmental investigation and said his life has been turned upside down by the renewed accusations.

“I'm an honorably discharged veteran of the United States military,” he said. “I've been threatened and had people come and try to hurt me with weapons at my family's place of business and now my life has been destroyed. All I know is that I did nothing wrong, I'm going to clear my name and this should never, ever have turned into what it's turned into.”

During an interview with Correction Department officials following a confrontation with a Muslim correction officer this past summer, Marlak acknowledged reposting the wind-chime meme in 2018, when he was using a different alias, Anthony David. He said it was targeting ISIS and not Muslims in general.

“It was ISIS — dead ISIS hangin’ from nooses, OK?” he said. “In the military, any red-blooded American, like I’ve told a bunch of people, we just — we don’t like ISIS. They do bad things to our people and I’m anti-ISIS. Not anti-Muslim.”

Marlak was given a five-day suspension in December for his part in the confrontation and for making inappropriate remarks toward the other guard.

