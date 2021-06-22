Connecticut governor signs recreational marijuana into law

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday signed a bill making Connecticut the 19th state to legalize recreational use of marijuana, which remains an illegal drug under federal law.

People age 21 and older will be allowed to possess and consume marijuana beginning on July 1 under the new law, which also lays the groundwork for a new cannabis industry in the state and attempts to address racial inequities stemming from the nation’s war on drugs.

“We had a chance to learn from others, and I think we’ve got it right here in the state of Connecticut,” said Lamont, a Democrat, referring to the multiyear effort to finally pass a legalization bill during a ceremony at the state capital. “Maybe we weren’t the first but we were the first, I think, to show that we can get it right.”

The legislation received final approval from both chambers of the General Assembly last week during a special legislative session.