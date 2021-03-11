Contempt hearing sought against Joe Arpaio’s successor

The 2013 profiling verdict against the sheriff's office led to two court-ordered overhauls of the agency, one of its traffic enforcement division and another its internal affairs operation, which had been criticized for biased decision-making under Arpaio.

It also stripped the agency of some of its autonomy over internal affairs. Transfers of employees in and out the internal affairs unit are now required to be approved by the monitor. More training was required for supervisors. And the sheriff’s office is required to investigate all complaints of officer misconduct, even those made anonymously.

An official who is monitoring the sheriff’s office on behalf of the judge has criticized Penzone for failing to fill new internal investigator positions and has said the slowness in closing the case was unacceptable for members of the public and officers awaiting the findings.

In the past, Penzone has said his office made warnings two years ago about the growing caseload.

He has said his office's suggestions for confronting the problem — such as allowing a statute of limitations on complaints and closing cases in which the subject of the investigation is dead or no longer working for the sheriff’s office — were rejected.