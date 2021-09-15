Contest winners, health worker orbiting world in SpaceX 1st

Now a physician assistant at St. Jude, Arceneaux was a bone cancer patient at the Memphis, Tennessee, hospital at age 10. To save her left leg, St. Jude replaced her knee and part of her thigh bone, implanting a titanium rod. She’s the first person with a prosthesis in space and, at age 29, the youngest American. She was St. Jude’s runaway choice in January as the hospital’s representative in space. Arceneaux kept up with her fellow passengers in training, even while trudging up Washington’s Mount Rainier in the snow. Her only compromise: SpaceX adjusted her capsule seat to relieve knee pain. “I’m so excited about opening space travel up to so many, so many different kinds of people and those that aren’t physically perfect,” Arceneaux says. She’ll chat with St. Jude patients from orbit, reminding them that their dreams, too, can come true. She’s taken along her late father’s St. Jude tie, a prized possession. “I am so thankful for my journey with cancer because it gave me a love for life, just a zest for life and the confidence to say ‘yes’ to opportunities,” she says. “This is the biggest honor of my life.”

Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and data engineer for Lockheed Martin in Everett, Washington, always saw himself as the space booster behind the scenes, helping to educate the public. He shot off model rockets in college and worked as a Space Camp counselor. So he considered it a “crazy fantasy” when he saw the Super Bowl ad in February announcing the space seat raffle and made a donation to enter. He didn't win but a college friend did, and he offered Sembroski his spot on the flight. Sembroski says he was more subdued than others when he found out: "Just no words were coming out. Since then, I’ve gotten a lot more enthusiastic.” After six months of training, Sembroski, 42, has “no worries, no concerns, maybe a little bit of stage fright” about singing and playing a ukulele in orbit that will be auctioned off to support St. Jude. His schoolteacher wife, Erin, is “more than anxious about it for the two of us.” They have two daughters, ages 3 and 9. Sembroski says he’ll reflect on the historic nature of the flight — and his role in it — once he’s back on Earth.