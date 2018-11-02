Try 1 month for 99¢

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The group affiliated with a convicted Republican businessman in Ohio says an elaborate retaliatory campaign it had planned against two prominent Democrats won't be carried out before Tuesday's election.

In a Thursday email, The Justice Association LLC told The Associated Press the political timing was not right for advancing a hoped-for grand jury investigation and class-action suit involving U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and ex-U.S. Attorney and attorney general candidate Steven Dettelbach (DEH'-tuhl-back').

Suarez Corp. CEO Benjamin Suarez, whose company and employees are backing the effort, alleges he was wrongly prosecuted and convicted in 2014 because he was a Republican and that Brown and Dettelbach were the "chief culprits."

The association says, for the time being, it is pursuing local charges against two FBI agents involved in the Suarez probe.

