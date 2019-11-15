3 convicted in East Village explosion that killed 2 men

"As construction and development continues to boom, today's guilty verdict puts property owners, contractors, and managers on notice: My office will pursue criminal charges against those who place expediency and financial gain over life and limb," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement after the conviction. "This is a big win for public safety in New York."

Ioannidis was operating without a license, and Hrynenko urged both men to do the work as fast as possible, before Con Edison could approve work at the site, prosecutors said.

They said Hrynenko was motivated by greed.

“What was it that made these three defendants circumvent all the rules they were aware of?” prosecutor Rachana Pathak asked at the end of the trial, according to The New York Times. “Money, money, money.”

Her attorney, Michael K. Burke, argued that Hrynenko was not directly involved with installing the gas line and had hired a contractor to renovate apartments in the building, with tenants waiting impatiently for gas to be hooked up.

Another plumber, Eric Pacheco, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter. And a third plumber pleaded guilty to lesser charges. Hrynenko’s son, facing charges in connection to the gas installation, died before he could go on trial.

