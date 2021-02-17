Cooper seeking improved warning system after deadly tornado

“The storm developed quickly and our storm survey team is still evaluating the exact details in relation to when and where the tornado ultimately touched down, how strong it was, how far it traveled, and other details,” Willis said in a statement.

He noted that the Storm Prediction Center had forecast a slight risk for severe storms that highlighted the threat of isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts. He added that members of his team spoke with some residents who said the initial thunderstorm warning helped them brace for the impact.

On his tour, Cooper described the damage as “devastating." He vowed to direct state resources to help rebuild destroyed homes and businesses and also figure out what could be done differently to give people more warning time the next time a severe storm develops.

“We need to look at what happened here and learn from it and see if systems can be improved," Cooper said.

Speaking to residents in the community — many of whom seldom wear masks despite the coronavirus pandemic — Cooper told two residents, “We'll marshal as many of the state resources as we can get and need to help you. I know it's hard on a lot of families right now, but this community seems to be very close-knit.”