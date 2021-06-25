Cooper vetoes NC bill banning Down syndrome abortions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on Friday a measure barring women from getting an abortion specifically due to a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome in a fetus. The proposal advanced by Republicans also sought to prohibit abortions on the basis of race or sex.

Under the measure, physicians would be required to report, with a signed confirmation, that an abortion was not desired for those three reasons. Republicans backing the measure say it would prevent a "modern-day eugenics" by ensuring disabled people wouldn't need to pass a genetic test in order to be born.

In a veto message, the state’s Democratic governor cited privacy concerns, arguing the bill would have made it difficult for patients to get medical information and have honest conversations with their doctors.

“This bill gives the government control over what happens and what is said in the exam room between a woman and her doctor at a time she faces one of the most difficult decisions of her life," Cooper said in a statement. "This bill is unconstitutional and it damages the doctor-patient relationship with an unprecedented government intrusion.”