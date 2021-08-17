Cop's murder charge dropped over concern about ex-prosecutor

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors dropped a murder count, for now, against a Houston police officer Tuesday who was charged for his role in a fraudulent 2019 drug raid that left two homeowners dead.

Officer Felipe Gallegos had been charged with murdering Dennis Tuttle during the January 2019 raid, the warrant for which prosecutors say now-former Officer Gerald Goines lied to obtain. Goines is still charged with multiple counts, including murder, for the raid that left Tuttle, 59, and Rhogena Nicholas, 58, dead.

“The conduct of a former prosecutor, who handled the case, raised concerns about his judgment and resulted in his termination from the office,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg in a statement. “Out of duty and an abundance of caution, all evidence in the shooting will be re-reviewed by a different prosecutor... and re-presented to a grand jury.

Ogg did not identify the former prosecutor or elaborate on his conduct but said Gallegos would be allowed to testify before the grand jury.