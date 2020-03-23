Coronavirus update: It's a pivotal week for US. Here's what you need to know.

With masks, ventilators and political goodwill in desperately short supply, more than one-fifth of the world’s population was ordered or urged to stay in their homes Monday at the start of what could be a pivotal week in the battle to contain the coronavirus in the U.S. and Europe.
CNN reported more than 520 people have died from coronavirus so far across the United States.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus has dealt an unprecedented shock to the global economy. As governments attempt to stabilize their economies, companies struggle to cope and millions of people face job losses and disruptions in supplies of goods and in services.
Yet other companies are rapidly hiring tens of thousands, perhaps mostly temporary, to meet demand for food and supplies, delivery services and more.
Among other developments today:
- The White House is discussing easing social-distancing guidelines as early as next week as advisers and business leaders push President Trump to boost the economy.
- Stocks ended broadly lower on Wall Street as investors wait to see if Democrats and Republicans can settle their differences on an economic rescue package. The Dow dropped 3%, or about 580 points.
- States continued to issue stay-at-home orders as confirmed cases continue to multiply daily across the U.S.
- Initial excitement about treating the new coronavirus with malaria drugs is fading as the evidence they may help is thin, and the drugs carry harsh side effects.
- Sen. Rand Paul was tested a week ago for the novel coronavirus, but continued working at the Capitol because he “felt that it was highly unlikely” he was sick.
- Boris Johnson puts the U.K. on a 3-week lockdown as the coronavirus spreads.
- Italy has recorded a smaller day-to-day increase in new coronavirus cases for the second straight day.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate fever and cough. It can cause more severe illness including pneumonia for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Things to know and do
