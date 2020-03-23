Coronavirus update: It's a pivotal week for US. Here's what you need to know.

With masks, ventilators and political goodwill in desperately short supply, more than one-fifth of the world’s population was ordered or urged to stay in their homes Monday at the start of what could be a pivotal week in the battle to contain the coronavirus in the U.S. and Europe.

CNN reported more than 520 people have died from coronavirus so far across the United States.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has dealt an unprecedented shock to the global economy. As governments attempt to stabilize their economies, companies struggle to cope and millions of people face job losses and disruptions in supplies of goods and in services.

Yet other companies are rapidly hiring tens of thousands, perhaps mostly temporary, to meet demand for food and supplies, delivery services and more.

Among other developments today: