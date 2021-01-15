 Skip to main content
Coroner: 1 dead after shooting at Mississippi courthouse
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Friday at a county courthouse, a Mississippi coroner said.

Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald that one person died after the shooting at the Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi. WLOX-TV reported that a security guard in uniform was wheeled out on a stretcher with what appeared to be a leg injury.

Officials didn't release details on the people involved in the shooting or the condition of the injured person.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation officers were on the scene. The bureau investigates all shootings involving law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

