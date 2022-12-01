 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Coroner: 2 children among 5 found dead in Chicago-area home

  • Updated
  • 0

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Two children were among five people found dead at a suburban Chicago home following what police called a likely “domestic-related incident,” a coroner said Thursday.

The two children were found along with three adults Wednesday inside the home in the Lake County village of Buffalo Grove, coroner Jennifer Banek said Thursday morning.

Authorities have not disclosed the ages or genders of the deceased or information about how they died. Banek said additional information may be released later Thursday after a coroner’s examination is completed and relatives have been notified.

The Buffalo Grove Police Department said officers were called to the single-family residence about 11 a.m. Wednesday for a well-being check on a woman. When no one answered, the officers forced their way inside and discovered the bodies, police said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic-related incident, and there is no threat to the public,” the department said in a statement Wednesday.

Buffalo Grove is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Chicago.

