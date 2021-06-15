Coroner: Jail death of Black man changed to a homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A coroner has changed the death certificate of a mentally ill Black man who died in a South Carolina jail earlier this year to say he died by homicide, attorneys for the man's relatives said Tuesday.

Although the certificate originally indicated Jamal Sutherland's manner of death was “undetermined,” Charleston County Coroner Bobbi O’Neal amended the document earlier this month, according to a statement from attorneys Mark Peper and Gary Christmas.

Sutherland’s death in January gained national attention after county officials released video months later showing deputies attempting to take Sutherland to a bond court appearance the day after he was booked into jail. The footage shows that after Sutherland refused to leave his cell, deputies deployed stun guns and used pepper spray on him. “I can't breathe,” Sutherland said while handcuffed as one officer knelt on his back for more than two minutes. An hour later, he was pronounced dead, officials reported.

“The family reached this same conclusion immediately upon seeing the video of his death,” the Tuesday statement reads. “Thus they are pleased with the amended finding and remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice for Jamal.”